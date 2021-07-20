Europe's looming culture wars

It should have been big news. Earlier this month, right-wing populist parties from 14 European nations got together to sign a declaration pledging themselves to change the face of their continent. They vowed to stand up to European governments which, allegedly, are trying to erase the borders between countries by creating a "European super-state".

Since accusations that there is a "plot" to destroy Europe's nation states are not exactly new - they were, after all, the slogans which persuaded the British to vote to pull their country out of the European Union - and since the continent faces more pressing crises with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this declaration by Europe's far-right politicians went largely unnoticed.