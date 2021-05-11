Global Affairs

Europe's disappearing socialists

The British Labour Party’s recent electoral defeats are the latest sign of trouble for a socialist movement whose traditional draw based on the union movement and the welfare state no longer works

The British Labour Party, with a new and perfectly respectable leader in Sir Keir Starmer, is experiencing a political phenomenon now sweeping through Europe: the demise of the old socialist left.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A political party that has been in power for 11 years, during which it pulled the country out of the European Union but then did not know how to handle trade relations with Europe, run by a prime minister who once lost his job as a journalist because he invented stories and is now embroiled in financial scandals, would expect to be trashed in elections.

But when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his centre-right Conservatives faced the voters in local elections last week, he not only managed to avoid any political damage but also increased his party's share of the vote. The Conservatives even defeated the opposition in a by-election, capturing a parliamentary seat which for more than half a century was considered such a safe Labour Party seat that nobody bothered to conduct opinion polls there.

