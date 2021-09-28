Global Affairs
Europe's call to arms: Wrong purpose, wrong way
European strategic autonomy is getting another look after the US Afghan pullout and the Aukus deal
French President Emmanuel Macron has regained his poise after the shock decision by Australia to dump a large and valuable submarine contract with France and go instead for an offer of nuclear submarines and a broader military alliance with the United States and Britain.
France's accusations of betrayal have largely subsided. The French ambassador to the US - recalled home "for consultation", a relatively rare diplomatic move signifying serious displeasure - has been ordered to return to Washington. Mr Macron had an apparently friendly phone conversation with President Joe Biden. And he even managed to squeeze in a brief if frosty conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of a country for which French officials have expressed only disdain.