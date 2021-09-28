Global Affairs

Europe's call to arms: Wrong purpose, wrong way

European strategic autonomy is getting another look after the US Afghan pullout and the Aukus deal

Global Affairs Correspondent
The Aukus deal showed that dealing with China is the top priority for the US, and that this task is so urgent that the Americans won't hesitate to push Europe to one side if this is deemed necessary, says the writer.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
French President Emmanuel Macron has regained his poise after the shock decision by Australia to dump a large and valuable submarine contract with France and go instead for an offer of nuclear submarines and a broader military alliance with the United States and Britain.

France's accusations of betrayal have largely subsided. The French ambassador to the US - recalled home "for consultation", a relatively rare diplomatic move signifying serious displeasure - has been ordered to return to Washington. Mr Macron had an apparently friendly phone conversation with President Joe Biden. And he even managed to squeeze in a brief if frosty conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of a country for which French officials have expressed only disdain.

