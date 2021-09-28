Europe's call to arms: Wrong purpose, wrong way

French President Emmanuel Macron has regained his poise after the shock decision by Australia to dump a large and valuable submarine contract with France and go instead for an offer of nuclear submarines and a broader military alliance with the United States and Britain.

France's accusations of betrayal have largely subsided. The French ambassador to the US - recalled home "for consultation", a relatively rare diplomatic move signifying serious displeasure - has been ordered to return to Washington. Mr Macron had an apparently friendly phone conversation with President Joe Biden. And he even managed to squeeze in a brief if frosty conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of a country for which French officials have expressed only disdain.