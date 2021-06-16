EU carbon border tax risks trade backlash

The European Union plans to launch the world's first scheme to tax the carbon content of imported goods. It is pitched as a new tool to fight climate change but already faces questions about its protectionist potential. Can the EU get it right?

Climate Change Editor
Singapore already has a carbon tax covering 80 per cent of total emissions, one of the highest carbon tax coverage rates globally.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A new front is opening up in the fight against climate change: taxing the carbon content of imported goods. On July 14, the European Union will unveil its draft scheme to target imported steel, aluminium, cement, fertiliser and other greenhouse gas-intensive goods produced in countries with weaker climate policies.

The EU says it is necessary to protect its industries, which face high carbon costs and progressively tougher climate regulations at home, against cheaper imports from nations with no or weak emissions regulations.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Topics: 