EU bid to forge engagement with China and why it failed

Touted as a 'median path', the European Union's policy was meant to offer an alternative between confrontation and friendship with China

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Now you see it, now you don't. Only a few days ago, media headlines proclaimed that the European Union had decided to drop a landmark investment treaty with China, a significant blow to Chinese relations with the world's single biggest trading bloc.

But in a subsequent statement clarifying its position, the EU intimated that its China treaty is still relevant, although its potential ratification and entry into force "would depend on the evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2021, with the headline 'EU bid to forge engagement with China and why it failed'. Subscribe
Topics: 