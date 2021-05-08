For Subscribers
EU bid to forge engagement with China and why it failed
Touted as a ‘median path’, the European Union’s policy was meant to offer an alternative between confrontation and friendship with China
Now you see it, now you don't. Only a few days ago, media headlines proclaimed that the European Union had decided to drop a landmark investment treaty with China, a significant blow to Chinese relations with the world's single biggest trading bloc.
But in a subsequent statement clarifying its position, the EU intimated that its China treaty is still relevant, although its potential ratification and entry into force "would depend on the evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship".
Topics: