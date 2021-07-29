EU and Singapore: A shared vision to tackle global challenges

It was around this time in 2017, as Singapore celebrated its 52nd birthday, that my family and I touched down at Changi Airport, starting my term as Ambassador of the European Union to Singapore. Now, four years later, the time has come for us to pack our bags, as is the course of diplomatic life.

This is truly a moment to reflect on what has been an extraordinary professional and personal journey which not only saw the partnership between the European Union and Singapore reach new heights, but during which we also experienced the biggest global health crisis that continues to impact us all.