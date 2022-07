Can the European Union and Asean work together to maintain the 1945 rules-based, multilateral order that was shaped and built largely by the West? With the rise of great power rivalry between the United States and China, the future of this order, together with its core institutions such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and international law, will be put under severe strain.

The forces of competition and rivalry may well displace the forces of cooperation.