Escaping lockdown: When will life return to normal?

"Let's use data, not dates," Professor Angela McLean, the British government's deputy chief scientific adviser, told members of Parliament last week. In the process, she provided a catchphrase that will guide the difficult discussion Britain starts this week about the route out of Covid-19 lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to announce a "road map" for lifting restrictions today, is under pressure from the more libertarian wing of his Conservative party and some business groups to outline a timetable for reopening specific sectors of the economy over the next two to three months.