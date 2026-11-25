Escalator etiquette: Singaporeans have finally learnt to keep left. Are we going to walk it back?
SMRT’s trial encouraging people to stand on both sides of escalators may improve safety and passenger capacity. But there is also value in allowing individuals to move at their own pace.
I’m one of those people who mostly walk up escalators. Not necessarily because I’m late for anything, but because I prefer to keep moving, especially when I want to get away from crowds – which is all the time.
If there’s a flight of stairs nearby, I often take that instead to give my legs a workout too.