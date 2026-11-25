SMRT’s trial encouraging people to stand on both sides of escalators may improve safety and passenger capacity. But there is also value in allowing individuals to move at their own pace.

SMRT is running a month-long trial to encourage station users to stand on both sides of the escalators at City Hall (above) and Raffles Place MRT stations.

I’m one of those people who mostly walk up escalators. Not necessarily because I’m late for anything, but because I prefer to keep moving, especially when I want to get away from crowds – which is all the time.

If there’s a flight of stairs nearby, I often take that instead to give my legs a workout too.