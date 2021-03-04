For Subscribers
Engineering for a healthy planet
Engineers play a role in the path to sustainable development and a low-carbon economy
Climate change is the greatest existential threat facing mankind today. The world is perilously close to the tipping point beyond which there is little hope of stopping the march to oblivion.
The only way to prevent this catastrophe is for the world to reach a state of net-zero emissions before global temperatures rise by a further 2 deg C, which is expected to happen by 2050.