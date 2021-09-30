For Subscribers
Ending ageism - the prejudice against one's future self
The world marks the United Nations Day for Older Persons on Oct 1. There have been discussions recently on race, religion, gender, ability and sexuality; old age should be added to this list.
Oct 1 has been designated by the United Nations as the Day for Older Persons. In Singapore, in a touch of irony, the same day had been celebrated as Children's Day for many years until 2019, when it was changed to the first Friday of October.
I am glad this has happened, and so now we can designate the first day of the month as the day for an age-integrated society. This may start us on a journey to make Singapore the best place to be born and live in without being discriminated on the basis of old age.