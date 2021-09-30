Ending ageism - the prejudice against one's future self

Oct 1 has been designated by the United Nations as the Day for Older Persons. In Singapore, in a touch of irony, the same day had been celebrated as Children's Day for many years until 2019, when it was changed to the first Friday of October.

I am glad this has happened, and so now we can designate the first day of the month as the day for an age-integrated society. This may start us on a journey to make Singapore the best place to be born and live in without being discriminated on the basis of old age.