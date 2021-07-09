For Subscribers
End-of-life care needs a reset. Here is how it can be done.
Good design of hospices, with greater interaction from the community and spaces to enable meaningful conversation, reframe this life stage for the better
When I tell people what I do, they sometimes walk away from me in shock or fear. As a designer specialising in the health and care space, my team and I look death and dying in the face, seeking ways to help individuals and their loved ones confront and overcome the challenges that come with the last stages of life.
Unfortunately, people don't want to talk about it, which makes my job especially challenging.