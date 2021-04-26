End of an era for the International Space Station

Russia’s recent announcements to pull out of the ISS and to team up with China on a lunar base bring two decades of rare cooperation with the West to a close

Clive Cookson and Henry Foy
The International Space Station in an image taken from Nasa’s live feed from a SpaceX craft that was carrying two Americans, a Japanese and a Frenchman to dock with the 23-year-old station on Saturday.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The International Space Station (ISS), the largest global collaboration in science and engineering, has been a cosmopolitan meeting point for astronauts for two decades.

This month alone, a Russian Soyuz rocket lofted a US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts to the orbiting laboratory 420km above the Earth's surface on April 9.

