End of an era for the International Space Station
Russia’s recent announcements to pull out of the ISS and to team up with China on a lunar base bring two decades of rare cooperation with the West to a close
The International Space Station (ISS), the largest global collaboration in science and engineering, has been a cosmopolitan meeting point for astronauts for two decades.
This month alone, a Russian Soyuz rocket lofted a US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts to the orbiting laboratory 420km above the Earth's surface on April 9.