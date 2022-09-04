Encore for a great man

Connection with an audience is what completes a cycle of communication for any creative person and gives his work its true meaning. It is therefore exciting to everyone originally involved in The LKY Musical that the production will return to the stage in Singapore on Sept 7.

It is now 10 years since the September morning in 2012 that I opened my e-mail to find a letter from someone I did not know, conveying a strange request. I was asked if I would write the synopsis for an opera based upon the story of a young Singapore couple's romance.