Enabling our children to face the future with confidence

Recently, I attended the launch of KidSTART Sea Adventures, an interactive stage drama at Aliwal Arts Centre. The play was written by an early childhood consultant for KidSTART, a programme overseen by the Early Childhood Development Agency, to encourage playing as a means to help young children learn.

The play reminded me of my visit in May to a pre-school in Spain, where a group of parent volunteers put on a play in the backyard to entertain the children. The children participated and teachers helped those who were bashful to express themselves.