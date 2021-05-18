Emotion recognition: Can AI detect human feelings from a face?

The market for the technology is growing rapidly despite questions from scientists about whether it works in decoding the state of mind of home-based students and workers.

Madhumita Murgia
Hong Kong-based 4 Little Trees uses Chinese faces to train its student surveillance systems, to improve local accuracy. A widespread criticism of emotion recognition by algorithms is that it is not universally applicable as people of different cultur
Hong Kong-based 4 Little Trees uses Chinese faces to train its student surveillance systems, to improve local accuracy. A widespread criticism of emotion recognition by algorithms is that it is not universally applicable as people of different cultures express their feelings in unique ways, says the writer.PHOTO: FIND SOLUTION AI
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For most of the past year, students at True Light College, a secondary school for girls in Kowloon, Hong Kong, have been attending classes from home. But unlike most children around the world forced into home-schooling during the pandemic, the students at True Light are being watched as they sit at their desks. Unblinking eyes scrutinise each child's facial expressions through their computer's cameras.

The "eyes" belong to a piece of software called 4 Little Trees, an artificial intelligence program that claims it can read the children's emotions as they learn. The program's goal is to help teachers make distance learning more interactive and personalised, by responding to an individual student's reactions in real time.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2021, with the headline 'Emotion recognition: Can AI detect human feelings from a face?'. Subscribe
Topics: 