Emerging stronger: Present and future tense

Some may question the need to think about emerging stronger when Singapore is under a heightened regime of measures against the pandemic and many countries across the region are facing the worst circumstances since the first outbreak. Yet the Emerging Stronger Taskforce, supported by the Government and comprising industry representatives, has just released its public report with forward-looking recommendations, even as the pandemic continues.

In the face of so many present challenges, there is a need to consider pathways to emerge stronger. This is not only a question about gazing into the future and faraway. Steps are already being taken to adapt to the changing circumstances, and these initiatives should be recognised and encouraged.