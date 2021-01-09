The vaccine & you

Elsewhere in the world

UNITED STATES: People queuing up for coronavirus vaccination jabs outside a library in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Dec 29 as the number of infections continues to surge nationwide. PHOTO: NYTIMES
ARGENTINA: Health workers distributing the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine in Buenos Aires province on Dec 29. The country is the first in the Americas to use this vaccine. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ISRAEL: Crowds standing in lines outside a Covid-19 mass vaccination centre in Tel Aviv on Monday. Israel plans to vaccinate 70 per cent to 80 per cent of its population by April or May. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
BRITAIN: An elderly man receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jab at a drive-through vaccination centre in Hyde, England, on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS
January 09, 2021
