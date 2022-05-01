Elon Musk spent $61b on what?

As if we needed any more evidence that billionaires do not think like normal people, last week we were treated once again to news of one of the world's richest men spending an honestly obscene amount of money in ways us mere mortals cannot comprehend.

It's not that us non-billionaires don't know what we would do with a lot of money. In the time between buying a lottery ticket and inevitably finding out it didn't win, we indulge ourselves in fantasies about what we would do with our imminent imaginary largesse.