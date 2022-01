(THE FINANCIAL TIMES) - Flanked by row after row of the new electric models Toyota plans to release this decade, it appeared that the carmaker's boss Akio Toyoda was preparing to throw the company's full weight behind battery-powered vehicles.

After years of promoting hydrogen technology and its own hybrid systems that combine engines and batteries, this seemed to be the moment the Japanese titan finally embraced the electric vehicle (EV) mania sweeping the auto industry.