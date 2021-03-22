Eggs from Poland and masks made in Singapore

When Covid-19 struck early last year, countries rushed to shut their borders, restricting movements in and out of their jurisdictions, in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

This affected not just the movement of people, but also the flow of goods across the globe.

Fears of shortages arose. Scenes of anxious crowds in supermarkets - from Singapore to Hong Kong and Australia - rushing to stockpile daily necessities such as eggs and toilet paper, flooded social media feeds.

Far less visible were the shifts in thinking taking place among decision-makers in governments and businesses. They sped up efforts to strengthen the resilience of their supply chains.

While governments worried about supplies of essentials such as food and medical equipment, businesses were concerned about supplies of building and manufacturing materials and finished consumer goods.

Centuries of global trade, from which Singapore has benefited from its earliest days as a port city, meant that pre-Covid-19, many supply chains for goods ranging from meat to smartphones, stretched across the globe.

Apple, for example, makes its iPhones in China where labour costs are lower than in the United States, its largest market.

The result: long supply chains that stretch from manufacturing hubs to markets, all linked by a global web of shipping routes and ports in which Singapore plays a starring role as a major transshipment hub.

But how are these global supply chains evolving amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the supply shocks it induced? And what are the implications for Singapore?

OF MASKS AND EGGS

In January last year, when the coronavirus was just beginning to wreak havoc across the world, the Taiwanese authorities imposed a month-long halt on exports of medical-grade face masks.

About The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme

For 12 Mondays until Aug 2, in the Opinion section, this paper's journalists will address burning questions, offering Singaporean perspectives on complex issues. The primer articles are part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme which aims to promote an understanding of local and global issues among pre-university students. The primers will broach contemporary topics, such as ethical issues in vaccine development and the economics of modern cities. Other issues include the changing landscape in special education and the role of the arts in times of crises. Each primer topic will give a local perspective to help students draw links to the issues' implications for Singaporeans. This event is jointly organised by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.

The move to ensure that Taiwan itself had enough supplies came as infections began to rise in various countries, including Singapore. It also coincided with a pause in manufacturing for Chinese New Year. The global scramble for masks and other medical equipment such as ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients woke governments up to the fragility of supply chains in the face of an unprecedented and therefore, unanticipated crisis.

Equally worrying were the disruptions to food supply due to the movement curbs imposed by countries to slow the spread of the disease. Almost all countries import food to feed their people. Singapore, a city state with little arable land, imports about 90 per cent of its food.

As global supply chains evolve, Singapore seeks to ride the wave of change by continuing to invest in both its sea port and airport. While its sea port held strong last year, suffering a fall of less than 1 per cent in the volume of goods shipped through it - as compared with 2019 - its airport fared far worse. Passenger air travel has plunged and will take time to recover. That, in turn, affects air freight, the bulk of which is carried in the belly of passenger planes, many of them now grounded.

Before the pandemic, 70 per cent of the eggs here came from Malaysia. This staple food item was among the first to disappear from supermarket shelves twice last year - first, in February, after Singapore raised its disease outbreak response to orange, just below the highest level of red, and again in March, after Malaysia announced a nationwide movement control order.

The disruptions led Singapore to further diversify its sources of eggs and other food products. In June last year, eggs from Poland arrived here for the first time.

Heightened concerns about the resilience of supply chains have led to a shift in thinking that some experts have described as from "just-in-time" to "just-in-case".

The first is centred on cost efficiency, the second is more concerned with securing a stable supply.

For decades, cost efficiency has been an over-riding factor in the design of supply chains. What keeps global trade afloat is comparative advantage, that is, an economy's ability to produce a particular good or service at a lower opportunity cost than its trading partners.

Cost efficiency matters because most consumers are price sensitive. Yet, increasingly, they also want to get the goods they want when they want them - which is fast. That, in turn, puts pressure on businesses to cut the time from when an order is placed to when a product is delivered to someone's doorstep.

At the same time, businesses find themselves increasingly exposed to costly interruptions to their supply chains - from trade tensions between the US and China, cyber attacks, and climate risks from floods to forest fires.

These factors contribute to a desire for shorter supply chains, that is, the sourcing of goods from places closer to home, which cuts shipping time and helps minimise the impact of interruptions.

The shortest supply chain - and the one most within a country's control - is, of course, to grow or make what its citizens need within its own borders.

Singapore is working to increase the share of essential goods it grows or makes locally. Its government agencies have helped several small and medium-sized enterprises pivot to manufacturing masks locally. It has also set a goal to produce 30 per cent of its own food by 2030, up from less than 10 per cent today, by helping local farms leverage technology.

FROM GLOBAL TO REGIONAL

A second way to shorten supply chains is to source regionally, rather than globally.

While there is no telling how supply chains will eventually be configured post-pandemic, it is likely that countries will look to source more goods from their regional neighbours to ensure greater resilience against future supply disruptions, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament last year.

The pandemic, along with the superpower trade conflict, presents an opportunity for Asean, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This is a chance for the regional grouping of 10 nations, with a combined population of over 600 million, to emerge both as a growing market and a resilient base of production.

"Fundamentally, we have now the opportunity of building a more resilient and more integrated Asian supply chain, in other words, an Asian production region, as well as Asian markets that are open to the world," Mr Tharman said in August last year.

As a regional hub, Singapore is well positioned to tap the opportunities brought by companies shifting their operations from places such as China and India to South-east Asia.

CHANCE TO REINVENT

As global supply chains evolve, Singapore seeks to ride the wave of change by continuing to invest in both its sea port and airport.

While its sea port held strong last year, suffering a fall of less than 1 per cent in the volume of goods shipped through it - as compared with 2019 - its airport fared far worse.

Passenger air travel has plunged and will take time to recover. That, in turn, affects air freight, the bulk of which is carried in the belly of passenger planes, many of them now grounded.

Still, past investments in a temperature-controlled facility, known as the Sats Coolport, has paid off for Changi. The Coolport equips Singapore to be a key node in the global supply chains for life-saving and temperature-sensitive Covid-19 vaccines.

Beyond that, Singapore's aviation and maritime industries are also looking for ways to work together to transship goods by both sea and air, a new method of shipping where part of the journey is undertaken by sea and the other by air.

Sea-air transshipment is well suited to goods such as microelectronics and advanced manufacturing products.

Singapore is also pushing ahead with an ambitious new project to build a mega port in Tuas. When completed in 2040, it will be the world's largest fully automated terminal, boasting features such as automated wharf and yard functions, and full-electric automated guided vehicles.

A crisis, it seems, is as good a time as any for this port city and trading hub to find ways to reinvent itself for the future, a future where the world economy will still rely on free flows of trade and shipping to keep it humming.