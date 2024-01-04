Educating a new generation of Singaporeans

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing’s acknowledgement, that many Singapore parents today are highly educated and more involved in their children’s lives than ever, signifies the importance of the home as a place of personal growth and learning that complements the traditional role of schools. However, as he noted in an interview with this newspaper at the end of December, parents need to find a delicate balance between being overly controlling and being completely hands-off. His hope is that parents can work together with teachers to give children the space to grow and the chance to be independent.

The problem with finding that balance is not limited to Singapore. A 2022 study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, an American philanthropy dedicated to the welfare of children and young people, found that parental involvement transcends socioe­co­nom­ic sta­tus, stu­dent back­ground or the kind of school a stu­dent attends in producing academically successful children. However, the study also noted the phenomenon of ​“heli­copter par­ents” whose “hovering” involve­ment over their children does more harm than good. Over-involved, overprotective and controlling parents who “bubble-wrap” their children impede their cop­ing skills and capac­i­ty for prob­lem-solving; indeed, over-involve­ment can actu­al­ly increase children’s anx­i­ety and reduce self-esteem.