Economic damage from vaccine nationalism

"Vaccine policy is economic policy," said International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva during the IMF-World Bank spring meetings last week. And when it comes to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine policy is an even higher priority than the traditional tools of monetary and fiscal policy, she said.

Economic research shows the cliche that "no one is safe until everyone is safe" applies not only to individuals but also to economies. It also demonstrates that a programme of global vaccinations, which will cost a pittance compared to the trillions of dollars in stimulus that governments have splurged to shore up their economies, will pay for itself many times over. Vaccinations are the most powerful and cost-effective form of economic stimulus.