Echoes of the fall of Saigon and Phnom Penh

In the 1970s, South-east Asian governments had to contend with upheavals not dissimilar to what Afghanistan's neighbours are experiencing now.

Barry Desker for The Straits Times
People crowd North Vietnamese Army tanks taking position near the presidential palace in Saigon, following a last ditch battle, on April 30, 1975.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the rapid collapse of the Afghan government played out on television over the past few days, I was riveted by the images of the Taleban advance and the scenes of panic and desperation in Kabul. It made me recall the Khmer Rouge conquest of Phnom Penh and the fall of Saigon in April 1975.

As I wondered how Afghanistan's neighbours who had supported the American ouster of the Taleban were reacting to events in Kabul, I was reminded of my own reactions at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in April 1975 as we followed developments in Indochina.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 