East Asian security after Ukraine

If Russian President Vladimir Putin gets away with his aggression in Ukraine - securing concessions without paying a heavy economic price - Japan will be motivated to take more radical action to ensure its own security. In this sense, the Ukraine war, though far away, poses a substantial risk to stability in East Asia.

Takatoshi Ito
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Across Europe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred a rethink of virtually all dimensions of security, from defence to energy. The war's likely impact on security in East Asia, especially in Taiwan and Japan, has received far less attention. But the coming transformation may turn out to be just as profound.

The Ukraine war, though far away, poses a substantial risk to East Asia. China is watching the conflict - and the West's response - closely. If Russia pays a high price for its actions, with sanctions (which Japan has also imposed) enduring long enough to decimate its economy, China may be discouraged from taking military action against Taiwan, at least until it can ensure that its economy is well protected.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2022, with the headline East Asian security after Ukraine. Subscribe

