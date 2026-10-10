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Dump demographics: We don’t slot into age boxes – and savvy brands know it

The most lucrative audience is not always a fixed demographic: Attitude is the new age.

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At Metro Paragon, which believes in age-agnostic retail, the beauty minis at its Minimuse corner appeals naturally to young shoppers and travellers of all ages.

At Metro Paragon, which believes in age-agnostic retail, the beauty minis at its Minimuse corner appeals naturally to young shoppers and travellers of all ages.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

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Lee Siew Hua

  • - Metro’s Sleeplab and Minimuse show an “age-agnostic” retail shift, and Metro won two Retail Asia Awards 2026 accolades for its transformation.
  • - Brands are moving from age groups to psychographic profiles, because people of different ages now share values, stress and lifestyle needs.
  • - Travel, tech, retail and everyday life display this trend, as products and experiences appeal to shared interests, not birth year.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - There we were in corporate armour, some of us perched on premium mattresses while sipping champagne at Metro Paragon’s new Sleeplab sanctuary – a scene that felt delightfully transgressive in a legacy department store. 

The mattresses in the 10,000 sq ft sanctuary were displayed alongside artful clusters of sleepwear, skincare, supplements, scents, wearable sleep tech and a dreamscape Samsung LED wall.  

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.