Dump demographics: We don’t slot into age boxes – and savvy brands know it

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The most lucrative audience is not always a fixed demographic: Attitude is the new age.

At Metro Paragon, which believes in age-agnostic retail, the beauty minis at its Minimuse corner appeals naturally to young shoppers and travellers of all ages.

SINGAPORE - There we were in corporate armour, some of us perched on premium mattresses while sipping champagne at Metro Paragon’s new Sleeplab sanctuary – a scene that felt delightfully transgressive in a legacy department store.

The mattresses in the 10,000 sq ft sanctuary were displayed alongside artful clusters of sleepwear, skincare, supplements, scents, wearable sleep tech and a dreamscape Samsung LED wall.