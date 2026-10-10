Dump demographics: We don’t slot into age boxes – and savvy brands know it
The most lucrative audience is not always a fixed demographic: Attitude is the new age.
- - Metro’s Sleeplab and Minimuse show an “age-agnostic” retail shift, and Metro won two Retail Asia Awards 2026 accolades for its transformation.
- - Brands are moving from age groups to psychographic profiles, because people of different ages now share values, stress and lifestyle needs.
- - Travel, tech, retail and everyday life display this trend, as products and experiences appeal to shared interests, not birth year.
AI generated
SINGAPORE - There we were in corporate armour, some of us perched on premium mattresses while sipping champagne at Metro Paragon’s new Sleeplab sanctuary – a scene that felt delightfully transgressive in a legacy department store.
The mattresses in the 10,000 sq ft sanctuary were displayed alongside artful clusters of sleepwear, skincare, supplements, scents, wearable sleep tech and a dreamscape Samsung LED wall.