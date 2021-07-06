Global Affairs

Drone wars - when machines battle machines

In the air or underwater, ever more adaptable drones are increasingly being sought after by countries and non-state actors worldwide. How they fare is being tested in wargame scenarios such as those involving a battle over Taiwan between China and the US.

Not many people follow developments in Albania. And even those who may have heard of the country would be surprised to learn that one of Europe's poorest states, a nation of just 2.8 million inhabitants, has just decided to spend money it can ill afford on the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - or drones as they are commonly known - for its armed forces.

Yet the story is significant, for it is a snapshot of a global trend: Drones are now deployed and used by the militaries of an ever-larger number of nations. They are likely to change the way future wars are fought, with profound implications for global security. And controlling the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence of "killer drones" could well become one of the key questions of our time.

