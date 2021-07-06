Drone wars - when machines battle machines

In the air or underwater, ever more adaptable drones are increasingly being sought after by countries and non-state actors worldwide. How they fare is being tested in wargame scenarios such as those involving a battle over Taiwan between China and the US.

Not many people follow developments in Albania. And even those who may have heard of the country would be surprised to learn that one of Europe's poorest states, a nation of just 2.8 million inhabitants, has just decided to spend money it can ill afford on the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - or drones as they are commonly known - for its armed forces.