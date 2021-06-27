Drivers and riders: Remember etiquette and relearn to share the road

Singapore is a bento box of a country, and a small one at just over 725 sq km. The recent tussle between cyclists and motorists for a share of the limited public space reminded me of how small the island is and of lessons from childhood that could offer a different way of approaching the problem.

Most of the discussion about enhancing traffic safety in the light of the increased popularity of cycling has focused on the riders being the main problem, and on enhancing the infrastructure for bike lanes, and dedicated and shared bike paths as a solution.