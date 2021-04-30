Down syndrome's continuing ethical and legal tests
As seen in recent US court challenges, the question of ending a pregnancy over a non-lethal condition that is compatible with life remains
The story told is that in 1846, an English schoolboy by the name of John Langdon Down was out in the countryside with his family when they were caught in a sudden downpour. They sought shelter in a nearby farm where a girl with a rather unusual face offered them tea.
The young John Down was intrigued by her looks and wondered if she might have a disease. Piqued, he resolved to study medicine and became a doctor who later took charge of the so-called "Asylum for Idiots" in Surrey, the first such establishment to cater for people with developmental disabilities.