For Subscribers
On My Mind
Don't throw the book at former employees of now-tainted icon
BooksActually’s ex-staff should be lauded for doing the very thing literature is so vaunted for – use their words to effect change
The first time I went to BooksActually, I was 17 years old.
I do not remember much from that first visit, only that the bookshop was on the second floor of a shophouse and that the door handles were labelled "Philip PULLman" and "Alexander PUSHkin", which I thought was very charming.