Don't mock people for following CNY home visit guidelines

A fellow visitor to a friend's home openly questioned me the other day: "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?" Startled, I wondered what I had done wrong ... or right, which was "wrong". Was it because I put my mask back on for a moment inside the home even though there was no red-shirted official waiting to burst through windows like a ninja to catch rule-breakers?

Excuse me, but is following Covid-19 guidelines in the privacy of homes now the new social faux pas? Well, excuse you. You do whatever you want, but leave me be if I choose to half-suffocate myself with a mask.

At least you don't have to look at half of my frustrated expression.

FIGHT OWN BATTLE AT HOME

Singapore is bracing itself for a possible uptick in Covid-19 case numbers during the Chinese New Year marathon visiting season. The authorities are still keeping an eye on spaces outside the home like eateries, malls and more, and can throw the book at rule-breakers.

Outside the home, people don't tend to ask: "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?"

Because, say hello to fines. Hello, safe-distancing stickers on floors and posters on walls.

However, it is a different matter inside the home. It is not generally possible to regulate all interactions in a home setting, and the authorities can only mostly urge members of the public to comply with advice on safe measures.

Inside the home, you fight your own battles.

You have to explain yourself to unhappy or uncooperative people who bossily demand to know, "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?"

SWEET TRADITIONS SOURED BY RULES

This year, a sour flavour in the form of official heath advice is added to the sweet tradition of tossing the lohei yusheng dish while shouting auspicious phrases.

The advice is to not shout. If diners wear masks during lohei, that's even better. So instead of hearing shouts of "bu bu gao sheng" (may you rise higher with each step, in Mandarin), you may hear only a muffled "boom boom gum shem".

Visiting loved ones during Chinese New Year is a sweet tradition for many. This year, the sour shock is a restriction on the number of visitors households can receive. A cap of eight distinct visitors per household per day has been imposed, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Also, while this is not a hard rule, individuals should try to limit themselves to visiting only family members, and at most two other households a day as far as possible, said MOH.

Here's a piece of sour, sombre advice over the sweet tradition of laying out trays of yummy food for guests: Please don't do so.

This kind of communal eating increases the risk of spreading the coronavirus, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

"If someone (who's infected) comes along and they talk over the food without their mask on, there will be droplets that are emitted and land on food items," said Prof Teo. If another person eats the food, that person could easily catch the virus, he said, adding: "There may be a need to individually portion out food for your guests."

But in practice, bold are the hosts and visitors who would actually follow all the advice. You can almost hear people all over Singapore exclaiming: "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?"

SWEET HOSPITALITY

Let's ask the question, "Eh, why you don't follow rules, ah?"

Why would some hosts and visitors urge you to take your mask off and shout auspicious phrases, or pass around communal plates of snacks?

The sweet interpretation of such actions is that they want you to feel as happy and comfortable as possible. They show their love in the usual wonderful ways.

This is why fighting the spread of the coronavirus is tricky; it can be spread through love and good wishes. Death and disease are nestled in the warm hands and sweet breath of loved ones.

To battle Covid-19, you feel like you have to fight love and hospitality.

This reminded me of when fellow car passengers told me not to wear seat belts. Did they want me to be more comfortable or was there something more behind their behaviour?

One literally pulled the seat belt from me as I was trying to fasten it, saying: "No need, no need."

Hello, possible fines and broken bones?

Records from two public hospitals obtained by The Straits Times in 2017 showed that those who did not wear seat belts had more severe injuries in accidents. A doctor said that in a head-on collision, unrestrained passengers "tend to be thrown in the car and become projectiles".

So why aren't people content with risking only their own lives and must risk other lives too?

This festive season, why stop visitors from fastening their pandemic "seat belts" if they want to?

BITTER FIGHTS

In the United States, and other countries, some people are attacked for wearing masks.

Anti-mask protesters acted aggressively towards shoppers in Los Angeles last month, leading to the police being called. Some protesters tried to force their way into stores, reported United States broadcaster ABC News.

When a shopper said her father was in the hospital with Covid-19, a protester shouted back: "People die. Your father's not special." Another called a shopper a "mask nazi".

Does sticking to safe measures cramp other people's style? Maybe it accidentally acts as a visual rebuke.

Mental health experts offered insights into why there's so much anger in the US around wearing masks.

"In the case of masks, the message is that you must do the behaviour and if you don't, you're inconsiderate, selfish, irrational, uninformed or just plain stubborn," psychologist Mark Leary told NBC News' Today recently. He's professor emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University. "So part of the anger and aggression is in response to the criticism, devaluation and rejection."

Is the implied criticism the reason why, even though you're quietly sticking to safe measures, people still get in your face and ask: "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?"

WHY FOLLOW RULES

I like bending a few rules in life, but I follow some:

Follow the rules because they make sense to you and because they're based on science.

Follow the rules not just because you may be fined.

Follow the rules because, remember that non-N95 masks like cloth ones aren't really for protecting the wearer; you endure discomfort to protect other people, yes, even those who demand to know, "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?"

Surely this action is as good as uttering a thousand auspicious phrases.

It is turning the phrase for wishing you good health or "shen ti jian kang" into action.

This Chinese New Year, I wish you health, wealth, and boom boom gum shem.