Don't mock people for following CNY home visit guidelines

A fellow visitor to a friend's home openly questioned me the other day: "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?" Startled, I wondered what I had done wrong ... or right, which was "wrong". Was it because I put my mask back on for a moment inside the home even though there was no red-shirted official waiting to burst through windows like a ninja to catch rule-breakers?

Excuse me, but is following Covid-19 guidelines in the privacy of homes now the new social faux pas? Well, excuse you. You do whatever you want, but leave me be if I choose to half-suffocate myself with a mask.