Don't mock people for following CNY home visit guidelines

The health advice for the tossing of yusheng this Chinese New Year, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, is to wear masks while doing so, and to not shout the auspicious phrases that typically accompany the tradition.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
A fellow visitor to a friend's home openly questioned me the other day: "Eh, why you follow rules, ah?" Startled, I wondered what I had done wrong ... or right, which was "wrong". Was it because I put my mask back on for a moment inside the home even though there was no red-shirted official waiting to burst through windows like a ninja to catch rule-breakers?

Excuse me, but is following Covid-19 guidelines in the privacy of homes now the new social faux pas? Well, excuse you. You do whatever you want, but leave me be if I choose to half-suffocate myself with a mask.

On My Mind
Enduring discomfort and inconvenience to protect others is as good as uttering auspicious phrases for good health
Denise Chong
