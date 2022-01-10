Don't Look Up: Hollywood's primer on 5 myths that fuel science denial

Every disaster movie seems to open with a scientist being ignored. Don't Look Up is no exception - in fact, people ignoring or flat out denying scientific evidence is the point.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who make a literally Earth-shattering discovery and then try to persuade the president to take action to save humanity. It's a satire that explores how individuals, scientists, the media and politicians respond when faced with scientific facts that are uncomfortable, threatening and inconvenient.