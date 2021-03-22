Don't look back: The future is phygital

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - As the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic turned into months, all the talk in the battered arts world was of a return to "normal".

With theatres closed and their signs still hanging gallantly above silent West End pavements, galleries and museums abruptly shut while their treasures sat unregarded on the walls, dancers stilled and musicians silenced, the only thing we could hope for was a day when a magic wand would reverse these terrible events.

The busy world of the arts would spring back to life, just as it had been.

However... the mood has changed, as has the talk.

It's rare to hear arts professionals speak of a simple, flick-of-a-switch return to what was before. This is partly because the lasting damage is undoubtedly stacking up, particularly in human terms.

Conductor Simon Rattle tells of musicians leaving the profession, almost certainly for ever; a senior lecturer at London's leading art school speaks of young artists, never particularly secure, turning their backs on careers in the field they trained for.

Almost all are people who work freelance, their livelihoods precarious at the best of times.

Last year, one of Britain's most successful actors, Simon Russell Beale, revealed he had been on the point of applying for social security payments.

Theatre producer Caro Newling points out how damaging the term "freelance" can be, as it implies an easily replaceable work force. Instead, she emphasises, the creative arts are at risk of being deskilled in a way that will take a long time to heal.

Yet through these voices of despair, there is talk of renewal. Perhaps because the sense of a future - an altered future - isn't entirely bleak.

Crisis and creativity

Winston Churchill is reputed to have said "never let a good crisis go to waste", and that spirit has jump-started initiatives across the arts.

A year is a long time for creative people; ingenuity and lateral thinking have come into play as never before. Some art forms have thrived - as well as streamed or recorded music, film and television mean more to us than ever, podcasts and all forms of audio are enjoying a boom.

But for other areas of the arts the shift has been far more radical. And as the arts have changed - usually through an enforced flight towards the digital realm - so have consumers and their expectations.

It's impossible to count the number of arts institutions, organisations and individuals that have remade their experiences for digital platforms. Everything from museums to awards ceremonies, concerts and plays, communal dance events or cello masterclasses, gigs without audiences... the list goes on.

On the receiving end, we've enjoyed a sort of bonanza - brilliant, usually free, offerings in so many fields - that almost makes up for the lack of real-life cultural experience.

The digital bonanza

And many professionals are relishing the opportunities digital reach has brought, in terms of widening the audience, not just in number but in finding entirely new enthusiasts. There's a welcome and fresh feeling of democratising - ironically, a sort of opening-up during a lockdown.

London's Wigmore Hall is a good example: with only 552 seats but a world-class reputation for chamber music, it could rightly have been regarded as exclusive.

But director John Gilhooly's superb live-streaming programme during lockdown has reached, he says, an audience a thousand times bigger - and his membership coffers have filled too.

As necessity has bred invention, art forms have proved creatively elastic. Take, for instance, the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) new Dream, a version of the Bard's comedy that harnesses gaming and motion-capture technology for a live performance in a virtual forest that allows an audience at home to enter and influence the action, as well as having an interactive symphonic score that responds to the actors' movements.

It's not only a highly imaginative, cutting-edge piece of theatre work, but a fascinating augur for the future. The RSC imagines a time when audiences both at a venue and online could simultaneously experience this kind of show, and both relish a satisfying night at the theatre.

In this, they are emphasising something that many creative people echo: first, that live traditional arts can embrace high tech, and make something wonderful out of the collision; second, that there's no going back.

Business manuals tell us that digital advances, once made, are never reversed. Although the longing for the special emotional impact of live performance (in dance, theatre, music) and the face-to-face experience of art is undeniable and powerful, digital arts experiences are surely with us to stay.

Digital accessibility also goes some way towards answering the urgent ecological questions that haunt the arts world: a range of cultural activities, from music festivals and band tours to art fairs, have a heavy carbon footprint.

A blended model

In the eco-heavy commercial art world - where digital activity has been fast and furious, and quasi-revolutionised some practices in just a year - a blended model of digital and physical experiences will certainly be the future norm, both in business and in aesthetics.

Leading gallerist Iwan Wirth says: "'Phygital' is the future of commercial art galleries. It needs bricks and mortar. Artists respond to a physical context. But it's digitally accessible to everyone everywhere."

As long ago as 2013, former FT columnist Lucy Kellaway awarded the term "phygital" her Creovation Award (an annual satire on bluff and nonsense in corporate-speak), but even Lucy might admit that 2020 has taught us what the term might actually mean. Or that we might come to love it.

A quick online skim reveals that the word now has its own theoretical framework: with business manuals' love of bullet points, they claim phygital working can boast three i's: immediacy, immersion and interaction.

Three elements the arts can use creatively; three elements sure to appeal to new generations of arts lovers.

But we might also add intimacy, intensity and even intellectual satisfaction: a dual model, born of necessity but growing up so nicely, can please traditionalists and radicals alike.

So, don't look back: the future is phygital.

Jan Dalley is the Financial Times' arts editor.