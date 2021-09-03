For Subscribers
Don't let pornography become your child's default sex educator
As sexually explicit content proliferates online, age verification and other technological measures are being used to block children from accessing it. They have their limits.
Some of us treat sex and sexuality as shameful and taboo. Others are extremely comfortable talking about their sexuality. How do we come to have these beliefs and attitudes? What determines our relative openness and comfort with conversations about sexuality?
It's hard to pinpoint any one determining factor, but experts believe that our attitudes towards sex are shaped at an early age by parents, peer groups, teachers, media and social media… and pornography. Yes, pornography.