Don't let pornography become your child's default sex educator

As sexually explicit content proliferates online, age verification and other technological measures are being used to block children from accessing it. They have their limits.

Shailey Hingorani for The Straits Times
In Singapore, nine in 10 boys between the ages of 13 and 15 years have watched or read sexually explicit materials.PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Some of us treat sex and sexuality as shameful and taboo. Others are extremely comfortable talking about their sexuality. How do we come to have these beliefs and attitudes? What determines our relative openness and comfort with conversations about sexuality?

It's hard to pinpoint any one determining factor, but experts believe that our attitudes towards sex are shaped at an early age by parents, peer groups, teachers, media and social media… and pornography. Yes, pornography.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 