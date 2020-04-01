Don't let Covid-19 become a hunger game

The Covid-19 pandemic is putting enormous strains on public health systems around the world, and millions of people in the world's most advanced economies are in some form of quarantine.

We know the human toll will be high, and that massive efforts to turn the tide carry a heavy economic cost. To reduce the risk of an even greater toll - shortage of food for millions, even in affluent countries - the world must take immediate action to minimise disruptions to food supply chains.

A globally coordinated and coherent response is needed to prevent this public health crisis from triggering a food crisis in which people cannot find or afford food.

For now, Covid-19 has not entailed any strain on food security, despite anecdotal reports of crowded supermarket sieges.

While there's no need for panic - there is enough supply of food in the world to feed everyone - we must face the challenge: an enormous risk that food may not be made available where it is needed.

The Covid-19 outbreak, with all the accompanying closures and lockdowns, has created logistical bottlenecks that ricochet across the long value chains of the modern global economy.

Restrictions of movement, as well as basic aversion behaviour by workers, may impede farmers from farming and food processors (who handle most agricultural products) from processing. A shortage of fertilisers, veterinary medicines and other input could also affect agricultural production.

Closures of restaurants and less frequent grocery shopping diminish demand for fresh produce and fishery products, affecting producers and suppliers, especially smallholder farmers, with long-term consequences for the world's increasingly urbanised population.

Uncertainty about food availability can induce policymakers to implement trade restrictive measures in order to safeguard national food security.

Given the experience of the 2007-2008 global food price crisis, we know that such measures can only exacerbate the situation.



A vendor selling fish at a stall covered in plastic sheets at a market in the Philippines'

Metro Manila region amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The writer says a globally coordinated and

coherent response is needed to stop this public health crisis from triggering a food crisis

in which people cannot find or afford food. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Export restrictions put in place by exporting countries to increase food availability domestically could lead to serious disruptions in the world food market, resulting in price spikes and increased price volatility.

In 2007-2008, these proved extremely damaging, especially for low-income food-deficit nations and to the efforts of humanitarian organisations to procure supplies for the needy and vulnerable.

We should all learn from our recent past and not make the same mistakes twice.

Policymakers must take care to avoid accidentally tightening food-supply conditions.

While every country faces its own challenges, collaboration - between governments and the full gamut of sectors and stakeholders - is paramount. We are experiencing a global problem that requires a global response.

We must ensure that food markets are functioning properly and that information on prices, production, consumption and stocks of food is available to all in real time. This approach will reduce uncertainty and allow producers, consumers, traders and processors to make informed decisions and to contain unwarranted panic behaviour in global food markets.

The health impact of the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic on some of the poorest nations is still unknown. Yet, we can say with certainty that any ensuing food crisis as a result of poor policymaking will be a humanitarian disaster that we can avert.

We already have 113 million people experiencing acute hunger; in sub-Saharan Africa, a quarter of the population are undernourished. Any disruptions to food supply chains will intensify both human suffering and the challenge of reducing hunger around the world.

We must do everything possible to not let that happen. Prevention costs less. Global markets are critical for smoothing supply and demand shocks across countries and regions, and we need to work together to ensure food supply chain disruptions are minimised as much as possible.

Covid-19 forcefully reminds us that solidarity is not charity, but common sense.