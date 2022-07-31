Don't forget the past that made Singapore

It is that time of the year when the country celebrates its birthday, but what do Singaporeans remember of that fateful day 57 years ago?
The large majority have no personal memory, and for older ones, like me, the recollection is fading fast.
It is that time of the year when the country celebrates its birthday, but what do Singaporeans remember of that fateful day 57 years ago?
The large majority have no personal memory, and for older ones, like me, the recollection is fading fast.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.