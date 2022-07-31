Don't forget the past that made Singapore

Sharing, talking and arguing about the collective memory of S'poreans can help to more clearly define the nation's identity.

Editor-at-Large
The large majority have no personal memory of Singapore's birthday 57 years ago. For older ones, the recollection is fading fast. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is that time of the year when the country celebrates its birthday, but what do Singaporeans remember of that fateful day 57 years ago?

The large majority have no personal memory, and for older ones, like me, the recollection is fading fast.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top