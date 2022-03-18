Don't blame Nato for war in Ukraine - the roots lie in Russia itself

Professor Stephen Kotkin is one of our most profound and prodigious scholars of Russian history. His masterwork is a biography of Joseph Stalin. Prof Kotkin has a distinguished reputation in academic circles. He is a professor of history at Princeton University and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, at Stanford University. He has myriad sources in various realms of contemporary Russia: government, business, culture.

I spoke with Prof Kotkin about Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the invasion of Ukraine, the American and European response, and what comes next.