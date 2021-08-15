Don't be afraid to quit - it could help you win

(NYTIMES) - The marathoner Molly Seidel has always been a formidable athlete, but her ascent to the Olympic medal podium was not linear. She skipped the 2016 US Olympic trials to check into treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, anxiety and disordered eating.

"My head wasn't in the right place, even though I was running really fast," the 27-year-old from Wisconsin told me days after winning the bronze medal in the women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics. "I just couldn't keep going the way that I was going."