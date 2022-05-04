'Dogfooding' - when CEOs get a taste of the front-line experience

Does it help companies if senior staff are required to make food deliveries or handle customer calls?

Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu
A DoorDash rider on a delivery trip in New York in 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - In March, the co-founder and head of consumer engineering at DoorDash, Mr Andy Fang, could be found dropping off an order from a sushi restaurant to a customer's apartment in San Francisco.

The food delivery app had restarted its WeDash programme that requires all of its salaried employees in the United States, Canada and Australia to get out on the road and make deliveries. "It's pretty core to our DNA as a company... it ties to one of our values of being customer- obsessed," says Mr Fang.

