Does the European Union want Britain back?
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reopened the Brexit debate. That doesn’t mean the UK will be welcomed back on its own terms.
Peter Foster, George Parker and Ben Hal
It was a balmy late September day in New York when Andy Burnham, Britain’s new prime minister, first gave a clue of his plan to reopen the UK’s Brexit debate, 10 years after the country’s vote to leave the EU.
In a private meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly, Burnham told Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, the UK was ready to look again at closer relations with Europe, including possibly rejoining the bloc.