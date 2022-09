Thirty-two years after the first two Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) - businessman Leong Chee Whye and cardiologist Maurice Choo - were sworn in, and nearly 100 NMPs later, has the scheme outlived its usefulness?

Yes, and no, according to 20 NMPs past and present whose voices make up a new book, The Nominated Member of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament?