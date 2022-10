A report about bosses expecting WhatsApp work messages to be answered 24/7 as long as one is "online" and has "seen" them got Straits Times netizens sharing their unhappy experiences.

Amid the demands to end the practice, though, were lone voices piping up with inconvenient questions, like this one from an ST Facebook user, who said: "Err... then is it fair for employees to respond to their personal WhatsApp messages during work hours?"