Does fear of looking ‘stupid’ hold us back from asking questions at work and more?

Such a fear holds us back from understanding the world better

Sarah O'Connor

Asking someone questions face to face can be the best way to make sure you really understand something. PHOTO-ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
Updated
Published
32 min ago
As a junior economics reporter, I was once given an assignment which made me panic. I had been asked to write a story about an economic concept I didn’t really understand. No one else from my team was around. Googling it only left me more confused.

Just then, Martin Wolf, the chief economics commentator at the Financial Times where I worked, walked past my desk. I took a deep breath and asked him. He explained it clearly in a few sentences, and if he thought I was silly for having to ask, he never made me feel that way.

