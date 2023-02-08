Does fear of looking ‘stupid’ hold us back from asking questions at work and more?

As a junior economics reporter, I was once given an assignment which made me panic. I had been asked to write a story about an economic concept I didn’t really understand. No one else from my team was around. Googling it only left me more confused.

Just then, Martin Wolf, the chief economics commentator at the Financial Times where I worked, walked past my desk. I took a deep breath and asked him. He explained it clearly in a few sentences, and if he thought I was silly for having to ask, he never made me feel that way.