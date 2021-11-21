For Subscribers
Thinking Aloud
Does a family of 4 really need $6,426 monthly for a basic standard of living? It depends
It is about what people feel they need to be socially accepted and not just what they can afford.
A family of four needs at least $6,426 a month to afford a basic standard of living, according to a study released last month.
Put together by researchers from the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Nanyang Technological University, the study caused a stir and even drew a response from the Ministry of Finance (MOF).